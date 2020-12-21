Warming up through the middle of the week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers will taper off this morning, dry for the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Still a cool day with highs near 60 degrees. High pressure builds overhead Tuesday and Wednesday, expect plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. A strong cold front will approach the area on Thursday. After Thursday’s rainfall, we’ll dry out for Christmas Day but turning very cold with highs only in the 40s during the day. Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s by the end of the week.