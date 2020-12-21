With no winners, jackpots rise ahead of the holidays

Just in time for Christmas, the South Carolina Education Lottery says the jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball rose to the second-highest seen all year. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | December 21, 2020 at 9:58 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 10:08 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just in time for Christmas, the South Carolina Education Lottery says the jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball rose to the second-highest seen all year.

The top prize for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery stands at $330 million, while Wednesday’s Powerball drawing could make a winner $321 million richer.

Tickets for both can be purchased up to one hour before the drawing is held.

Lottery officials say the Mega Millions carries jackpot odds of 1 in 303 million, while the Powerball jackpot’s odds in 1 in 293 million.

