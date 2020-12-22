Authorities identify man killed in shooting at apartment complex

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Ladson.
Authorities say 25-year-old Jordan Mullins of Charleston died from a gunshot wound at 3340 Shipley Street.
The shooting also injured two other people people.
At 2:15 p.m. on Monday, police officers responded to the Palmetto Exchange Apartments on Shipley Street for a shooting.
When they arrived, authorities found two men who had been wounded near a vehicle in the parking lot. One of them was dead at the scene and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. Officers also found a third man wounded in the lower torso.
