Beaufort Police Department renames headquarters after former chief

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department is now operating from the Matthew J. Clancy Law Enforcement Center.
The building was renamed Tuesday during a special meeting of Beaufort City Council to honor former Police Chief Matthew Clancy, who died in July after a lengthy cancer battle.
The ceremony was held on the steps of the center with Clancy’s widow, Lisa; their children and Clancy’s mother attending.
Port Royal and Bluffton Police officers and Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies joined Beaufort Police officers at the ceremony, city spokesperson Kathleen Williams said.
Clancy became the police chief in 2009 and oversaw the move of the department’s headquarters to its current facility.
“From this center, Chief Clancy built a department that is known nationwide for kindness, diversity, inclusion, equity and community connections,” the proclamation honoring Clancy states.
Clancy’s widow thanked the city for what she called “an incredible tribute” to her husband.
“Naming this building after him forever honors his memory and recognizes his deep loyalty and service; honors his commitment and many years of devoted service to beautiful Beaufort,” Lisa Clancy said. “We are humbled, we are grateful, and we appreciate all your support in our darkest times. This is an honor like none other.”
The plaque unveiled at the ceremony is a facsimile of the permanent bronze plaque that will be placed on the building.
“He was a learned man who valued education, and lifelong learning,” Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray said. “He was a man of integrity and discipline, shown in both his personal and professional lives. He was the definition of tough. ... But his toughness was only outmatched by his compassion. A huge heart full compassion for his family, the men and women of his department, and the citizens we serve.”
Former Mayor Billy Keyserling said while it is unusual for any City building to be named after a person, this tribute is fitting.
“Anytime anyone walks into this building, they will think about the culture that was created, and that hopefully will be sustained and grow,” he said.
