Berkeley County holds workshop on understanding unemployment benefits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Library and South Carolina Legal Services say they are hosting a virtual workshop to help people understand how to receive unemployment benefits and additional benefit programs available because of the pandemic.
Library officials say an attorney from South Carolina Legal Services, a non-profit law firm, will be teaching a free workshop on unemployment benefits.
Attorney Stephanie van der Horst says the firm wants people to know they are here to help. Van der Horst says their team wants to assist people in getting their benefits before they start to run out.
The workshop will go over the basic unemployment insurance benefits, and Van der Horst says she will cover what the process looks like, requirements for approval, and how to appeal if benefits are denied. She says the biggest problem centers around the benefit system not being prepared for the quantity of pandemic-related unemployment claims.
Van der Horst says there’s been a backlog of approvals and appeals which has caused confusion and frustration about how the process works.
SC Legal Services says they want people be informed about new benefit programs like Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs, which can be applied for in certain situations after other benefits are used.
The unemployment benefits workshop will take place over Zoom at 2 p.m. Tuesday and organizers say participants must register for this workshop ahead of time through the Berkeley County Library’s website.
