Churches take different approach to Christmas services during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Churches typically see an increase in attendance for Christmas services, but due to the coronavirus pandemic churches are adapting their service plans.
In the Lowcountry, some churches are holding in-person services with safety guidelines whereas other churches will continue to hold services virtually in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Royal Missionary Baptist Church and Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church have conducted virtual church services throughout the coronavirus pandemic and will hold virtual Christmas services as well. They are located in North Charleston.
Seacoast Church is holding in-person services and Christmas Eve services starting Tuesday with safety guidelines. The church is requiring people to make reservations to limit capacity.
They have locations across the state. Local campuses include Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, West Ashley, North Charleston, Summerville, Johns Island and McClellanville.
According to the Seacoast Facebook page, masks are required for everyone kindergarten and older.
They say there will be seating every other row with 2 to 3 seats between households. The event page says touch points are cleaned and sanitized before every service and they have hand sanitizing stations located throughout the building.
They also encourage people to use outdoor areas to have conversations before and after services instead of congregating inside.
Seacoast officials said they will also live-stream their Christmas services for people who are not comfortable attending in person.
There are multiple other churches in the area who will be hosting in-person services as well.
