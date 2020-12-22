Clemson students update McLeod Plantation listing in National Register of Historic Places

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Parks says they have partnered with students in Clemson’s Historic Preservation Graduate Program to update McLeod Plantation’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
The McLeod Plantation Historic Site was first placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974, and this year, Charleston County Parks says is time to update the site’s listing.
As part of Clemson’s Historic Preservation Graduate Program, students in the program’s first-year “History and Theory” course say they have made several visits to the site in order to better understand the role it had in slavery.
“When the form was written initially, it was mostly about Civil War history, but because there’s all this added significance since Charleston County Parks has taken over and done more research, we’re going to update that form,” Clemson Program Director John Marcoux said. “Soon when people search for it online, they’ll be able to find that information. People who are who are working within historic preservation, they typically don’t find their information on a park website. They find it by searching for the form online so it will be updated at the state and the federal level.”
In order to update the listing, Charleston County Parks says students are drawing on research done by many scholars including the Charleston County Parks Department’s own Cultural Interpretation Coordinator Shawn Halifax.
Another part of the project includes listing the Caw Caw Interpretive Center as part of an expanded designation for the Stono Rebellion National Historic Landmark, Charleston County Parks said in a statement on social media.
Clemson’s Historic Preservation Graduate Program student Maria Short says she has been focused on the military history at McLeod as part of the project to update the National Register listing.
Charleston County Parks says Union soldiers of the New York 54th and Massachusetts 55th occupied the McLeod house in the spring of 1865.
”We’re trying to see where they were, and sort of how they came through James Island,” Short said.
The end result will be a new file in the National Register of Historic Places database which will paint a more accurate and inclusive picture of the site’s history, Charleston County Parks’ statement said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.