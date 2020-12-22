Couple sues police department after being hit by suspect in car chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County couple is suing the City of North Charleston after a suspect fleeing from North Charleston police officers crashed into the couple’s car on I-526.
The lawsuit alleges Jeffery Allen Reiser and Brenda L. Reiser were injured in their car because of the NCPD’s “careless, negligent, reckless, willful, and wanton conduct.”
The incident in question began on Jan. 22 2019, when Robert Lester Adkinson fled North Charleston Police after they attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for child pornography, the suit states.
Police allegedly pursued Adkinson through residential areas at high rates of speed and the suit states they chased him onto I-526 at a time when there was a lot of traffic.
The suit alleges this is in violation of North Charleston Police pursuant policies and South Carolina state common law.
Specifically the suit states the officers were negligent because they were: traveling too fast, operated their police vehicle in a reckless fashion, caused Adkinson to drive into the back Reisers’ car and failed to follow North Charleston Police policies and speed limits.
Ultimately, the suit argues that the officers did not or observe highway traffic conditions and should have discontinued the chase of Adkinson.
The Reisers suit claims the city owes them damages to be specified by a jury for medical bills, physical pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life and mental and emotional anguish.
