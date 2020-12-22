COVID-19 cases increasing at Williamsburg County federal prison

SALTERS, S.C. (WCSC) - A local federal prison is seeing an uptick in reports of active COVID-19 cases.
Federal Correctional Institution Williamsburg now has 24 confirmed active coronavirus cases among inmates and eight cases among employees, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Federal Bureau of Prisons disclosed Tuesday afternoon on its COVID-19 dashboard.
This comes after the agency’s website listed a total of 13 active cases among FCI Williamsburg inmates and eight cases among staff on Monday.
FCI Williamsburg announced its first known COVID-19 cases in June after two staff members tested positive for the virus.
The prison is located in the Salters area of Williamsburg County off U.S. Highway 521. More than 1,350 male inmates currently live at the complex, which includes a medium-security facility and a minimum-security camp.
FCI Williamsburg’s warden issued a memo for inmates in September indicating that non-contact visitation would be permitted with restrictions, but the prison’s website currently states that all visits have been suspended until further notice.
The Department of Justice is one of the 20 largest employers in Williamsburg County, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
