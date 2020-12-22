Deputies investigating after man robbed at gunpoint

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday night.
Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies responded to the 4300 block of Walton Street, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
The victim said two men approached him and pointed a firearm at him, while the other man took his wallet from his pocket.
The two men then ran from the scene, Antonio said.
A North Charleston K9 led deputies to a home in the 4300 block of Andrews Street where deputies interviewed people there and searched the home, he said.
No arrests were made and deputies do not have a description of the robbers so far.
Antonio said the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200.
