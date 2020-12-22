Dominion Energy makes donation to Lowcountry charity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy says they are donating nearly $100,000 to a Charleston charity supporting social justice initiatives.
The power company says they are giving $95,000 to the Charleston Trident Urban League, as part of their “We Care Rebuild Project”.
Dominion says it is part of their larger project to support community rebuilding and reconciliation.
The Urban League is one of four organizations across South Carolina receiving a grant to further the social justice mission.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.