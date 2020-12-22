FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks I-26W at Ridgeville Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash in the median of I-26 blocked the westbound lanes in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon.
The crash has closed the westbound lanes where emergency vehicles are parked to respond near mile marker 187.
The crash was reported at 3:41 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol. As of 5:15 p.m., all lanes were blocked.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety was reporting a seven-mile backup with an average speed for drivers in the area of about 15 mph.
For a brief time, authorities appeared to be guiding drivers around the crash and first response vehicles on the right shoulder of the interstate.
There has been no word on whether the crash involves injuries.
Drivers should expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.