First COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive at Charleston VA

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center received its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, officials confirmed.
Chief of Staff Dr. Chris Blasy said the hospital expected to receive about 2,400 doses in its first shipment.
The Moderna vaccine, the second vaccine to receive approval, does not require the ultracold storage that the Pfizer vaccine requires.
Hospital officials said on Monday afternoon that they intend to go to the highest risk patients in the VA’s community living center and then to staff members.
Veterans can sign up for an easy way to stay informed about the VA’s COVID-19 plans and can share their interest in getting the vaccine by doing the following:
- Go to this site and click on the blue “Sign up to stay informed” button.
- Veterans enrolled for care at the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC can also stay up to date by following the VA’s Facebook page.
Officials have not said exactly when the first vaccinations will begin, but they are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon.
Blasy said the vaccination will be voluntary for staff members, though they are encouraging everyone to “really consider it and take it if they’re willing to.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.