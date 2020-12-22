Goose Creek Police Department receives federal grant for officer safety

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department says they received a federal grant that will be used to secure radio transmissions.
The GCPD says they are the recipient of the 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. The grant’s funding is intended for personnel, training, equipment, and supplies.
GCPD Captain James Brown says the department used the money to buy 34 of the new radios they were already in the process of purchasing when they received the grant funding.
The department recently purchased new handheld radios for all of their officers because Brown says the older radios were breaking down and were not reparable to contemporary technological standards.
Unlike their old radios, Brown says their new radios are equipped to allow for encrypted communications between officers and dispatch.
The new radios also allow for communications between Goose Creek police officers and other officers from surrounding jurisdictions, Brown says.
GCPD said the goal in ordering the new radios was to enhance officer safety and allow communications between all officers in their area.
The 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant is named for New York City police officer Edward Byrne who was killed in the line of duty in 1988 while protecting an immigrant witness who agreed to testify against drug dealers.
