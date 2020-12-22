Lowcountry doctor responds to new COVID-19 variant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While A new variant of COVID-19 has caused many parts of Europe to go back into lockdown, a Lowcountry doctor says this isn’t necessarily a reason to panic.
Roper St. Francis Emergency Room Doctor Noelle Jennings says she believes this new variant is not a cause for concern among Lowcountry residents. She says the new mutation to COVID-19 is a matter of one or two of the proteins within the virus, and in order for the vaccine to be ineffective, the virus would need to mutate significantly more.
Jennings says so far she does not know of any cases of mutation at Roper St. Francis, although the COVID tests do not explicitly identify a new variant within the virus. She says tests will still detect it as positive or negative to COVID-19.
It is still unclear if the antibodies for the old strain can keep people from catching the new one, but Jennings says she has seen no evidence that the new strain is more serious. She says it just might be more contagious.
“Continue to wear your mask, social distance, and do the things that we’ve been doing that have helped our community stay safe,” Jennings said.
MUSC Professor of Microbiology and Immunology Michael Schmidt says it is still unclear if this new variant is covered by the vaccine. He says even if it’s not, this could be an easy change for the companies manufacturing the vaccine.
The way the COVID-19 vaccines work is by making the spike protein within the virus. Schmidt says the variant’s mutation is in the spike protein, which is why some are concerned.
Even if the protein has changed and it does alter the effectiveness of the vaccine, Schmidt says companies can quickly design that change into a new vaccine and substitute the sequence.
Schmidt also says there are number of variants of the virus already circulating in the United States, and there is not one specific one taking over.
“Viruses change frequently,” Schmidt said. “The immune system is very efficient at copping with the changing nature of viruses, and that’s why one year you have a mild cold, and another year you have a serious cold. It’s how well your immune system dispatches viruses.”
Schmidt says there is no evidence that the new variant has the ability to transmit better or worse, and he says overall, he does not see it as a cause for concern.
