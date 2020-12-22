Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 15)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 2 catches for 40 yards in a 27-17 win over Pittsburgh. The Summerville alum has 43 catches for 458 yards and 2 touchdowns
John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 30-27 loss to the LA Chargers
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 2 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 33-27 win over Minnesota. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 15 tackles, 3.5 TFL’s and 2 sacks.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 1 tackle, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 20-15 win over Washington. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 30 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2 pass deflections and 5.5 sacks this season.
Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Inactive
Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 3 tackles and 1 TFL in a 41-33 loss to Dallas. The Goose Creek alum has 31 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks and 4 pass deflections, 1 interception and 1 touchdown
Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 33-26 loss to Arizona
Edmond Robinson, LB, Atlanta Falcons - Had 1 tackle in a 31-27 loss to Tampa Bay. The St. John’s alum has 10 tackles
