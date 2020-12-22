Lowcountry nonprofit expanding services for children, families affected by abuse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Staff at the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center are expanding their reach during the pandemic to help children and families in the Lowcountry affected by abuse.
“This year has just been unusual,” Executive Director Dr. Carole Swiecicki said. “Really needing to make adjustments to make sure we can still move ahead with meeting our mission to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families.”
Over the past few months, staff at Dee Norton have gotten creative with virtual therapy, and with the help of several community partners, they’ve expanded services to help nearly 100 children a month.
“All of our therapy services and mental health assessments [can] be done virtually through telehealth. So that’s a lot of training for our staff because we want them to be prepared to know how to do it well,” Swiecicki added.
However, some things can’t be done virtually.
“We’re collaborating with our local multidisciplinary team which includes MUSC’s Division of Child Abuse Pediatrics around medical exams, law enforcement and social services around forensic interviews,” Swiecicki said. “You can’t do that kind of medical exam at home through telehealth, you can’t do a forensic interview with the child and family at home, just because of needing to have it be in a really neutral location.”
While the pandemic put a pause on some of their services in March and April, they have since been able to get creative to help Lowcountry children and families.
Swiecicki says there are still challenges to overcome.
“The challenge for me is seeing that we’re still not...helping as many families as I know need us. And some of that is because we’re just limited on space. So I think that’s a challenge of still trying to make sure that those children and families have support,” she said.
Her team is working with MUSC’s Back2Business team to figure out the best ways to meet in person while staying safe and distanced.
You can read more about their services by clicking here.
