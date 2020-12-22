Medical facility closer to being constructed in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Department of Health Committee is moving forward with an application to build a medical facility in rural South Carolina. If approved, the multi-million dollar facility would be in Orangeburg County.
The South Carolina’s Department of Health’s Request for Final Review Committee met Tuesday to discuss the construction request from Ambulatory Partners, LLC.
According to the agenda, this request is for a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery facility with two operating rooms and diagnostic imaging in Orangeburg County. The facility is set to be about 16,000 square feet and will cost more than $12.5 million dollars to construct.
Overall, board members agreed there seems to be some missing pieces in the documentation that was submitted in this request and they would like to look at it more closely.
“I know there’s opposition from Prisma Health, the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg County and I believe there may be a competing facility,” Jim Creel, Jr., Vice-Chairman of the RFR Committee, said. “I think there will be disputes on whichever direction this goes.”
But the board did say they feel its important to give businesses and people living in the area a chance to voice their opinion. It’s a reason they passed a motion to move this project to a full board review.
The board has not yet said when that review will happen and how people can give their input.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.