Police: Woman files false report, claims she was being held against her will at Conway home

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been charged after police say she falsely reported a hostage situation last weekend in Conway.
Officers were called to reports of a possible hostage/kidnapping situation Saturday at a home on James Avenue, according to information from Conway police.
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Angelic Marie Goodale, reportedly told dispatch her friend was being held against her will inside the home.
Goodale allegedly reported she was able to escape out of the house, and that there was a gun involved.
Officers on scene entered the house but found no one inside.
A witness – who police initially believed to be the suspect - said Goodale was trying to get inside the residence and said she was calling the police to report someone was being held against their will, the report confirms.
Police say they later found Goodale in a parking lot on Fourth Avenue.
Goodale reportedly told authorities she called 911 because she and her friend were being held hostage.
Police say Goodale reported her friend’s name was “Brittany” but when questioned further, changed it to “Whitney.”
According to the report, Goodale continued to say there was a gun inside the home and she and her friend were being held hostage by the witness.
Police say Goodale failed to provide the friend’s full name or their phone number.
Goodale was arrested and charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation.
Online records show she is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $3,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.