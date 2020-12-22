S.C. EMS workers find body of man ‘dumped down embankment,’ coroner says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) — Emergency Services employees who were helping with traffic control near a disabled vehicle spotted a body in an embankment Monday, the Oconee County coroner said.
The coroner said it appeared the body had been dumped there.
The body was found on Wigington Highway, in Mountain Rest, near the South Carolina/North Carolina state line, Coroner Karl Addis said.
Oconee County Sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Watt said the employees made the discovery just after 12:30 p.m.
The body was in a state of decomposition and it has not yet been identified, Addis said.
“Based on observations at the scene, this death occurred somewhere else,” Addis said in a release. “His body was concealed and dumped down an embankment adjacent to the roadway.”
Addis said an autopsy will be ordered to determine the cause of death.
He said authorities are investigating the death as a homicide.
