S.C. reports 2,055 new daily COVID-19 cases, drop in percent-positive rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest COVID-19 tests found 2,055 new confirmed cases.
Tuesday’s report included 32 probable cases, 15 confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.
That brings the the total number of confirmed cases to 257,340, the total number of probable cases to 20,715, the total number of confirmed deaths to 4,602 and the total probable deaths to 374.
Charleston County has the third-highest number of total confirmed cases in the state, at 20,857. Greenville County has highest, at 32,196, while Richland County has the second-highest at 22,369.
Tuesday’s report included the results of 11,356 tests with a 18.1% positive rate, down from Monday’s 21.7% rate.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.