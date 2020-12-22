Swim and shellfish advisory in effect for May River in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority is reminding residents and visitors that a swim and shellfish advisory remains in place for the May River.
BJWSA says signs were placed at the site on Wednesday, Oct. 28, following a 105,000-gallon wastewater overflow from a sanitary sewer manhole near 26 Drayson Circle on Monday. They say overflow into a drainage ditch that leads to the May River occurred because of a gravity mainline blockage adjacent to the overflow site.
BJWSA crews collected bacteriological water samples from the water body. The sample results are pending. Signs will remain in the area to inform the public about the overflow until normal sample results are obtained.
The water sewer authority says it is not up to them to deem the water safe, that decision rests with DHEC, which still has to review water samples every day.
“They have multiple agencies. They have a shellfish group; they also have a public safety. So, we work with our local representative from the AGC to provide them all of our sampling data. And they take that into account, and they make closures and recommendations,” Chief of Operations Brian Chemsak said.
If you see or suspect any type of spill from the sewer collection system, you are asked to contact BJWSA at 987-9200.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.