Alabama reports its first severe allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

DECATUR, Ala. (WCSC/WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a severe allergic reaction in a person who received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine recipient experienced anaphylaxis several minutes after taking the vaccine, the agency reported.
The patient received the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine Tuesday, according to a release from the health department.
The patient was immediately treated with the anaphylaxis protocol at Decatur Morgan Hospital where the vaccine was administered.
The patient is in stable condition and appears to be recovering, ADPH spokesperson Dr. Karen Landers said.
Officials with ADPH also say they received information that the patient had a previous history of anaphylaxis and, following risk assessment, still wanted to proceed with vaccine.
The adverse reaction has been documented and reported to the manufacturer as required.
It was the first allergic reaction reported in Alabama, where more than 15,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state as of Wednesday.
Nationwide, six people have been reported to have had anaphylaxis after the COVID vaccine.
