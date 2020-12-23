Amber Alert issued after two Greenville County children thought to be taken by their father

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children in Simpsonville who were taken by their father, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a home on Roberts Road at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday, Lt. Ryan Flood said.
The call said that Walter Greene had assaulted the mother of the two children at that address, Flood said.
After the assault, Greene took 3-month-old Majesty Greene and 1-year-old Paradyce Greene, Flood said.
The three got into a black 2016 Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina license plate SGF-636, according to Flood. The SUV is said to have fender damage to the front driver’s side.
Greene has an active order of protection against the mother of his children as well as the two children took.
Greene is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 145 pounds and with long twists.
The children were wearing the same clothing as shown in the provided photographs.
Anyone who sees Greene, the SUV or the children is asked to call 911 immediately.
