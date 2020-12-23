Charleston mayor, health officials hold news conference on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Lowcountry medical experts held a news conference Wednesday afternoon urging people to continue measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 over the Christmas holiday.
“Although we can see a light at the end of the tunnel we’re not quite at the final chapters of the story, yet,” Tecklenburg said.
Tecklenburg said he believes compliance with the city’s mask ordinance “increased dramatically over the last two weeks,” and said the city intends to continue enforcing it.
“This is about the public health pandemic and crisis, and, and we need to collaborate and work together as citizens to protect one another,” Tecklenburg said. “It’s just a caring considerate thing to do. You’re protecting others more than yourself by by wearing this mask. So, again, I encourage everyone to do so. It’s not too late if you haven’t been.”
Roper St. Francis Healthcare Senior Vice President and Chief Physician Officer Dr. Chris McLain while gathering together and sharing meals at Christmas is something everyone loves to do, it’s also one of the “highest risk activities” people can do.
MUSC President Dr. David Cole said the virus does not take the holidays off.
“Right now as we speak, one American is dying from COVID every 35 seconds,” he said, repeating the plea for people to stay vigilant with taking precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.
“I want to give you a message that there is hope, just like there is in this Christmas season,” McLain said. “There’s a hope that this vaccine is here and we’re gonna be able to turn the corner on this, but we just need to stay vigilant. Just like the shepherds after they came they saw baby Jesus, they had to go back and turn that flock. And so I’m asking you to please keep tending the flock. Stay vigilant. Let’s keep going so we can continue to beat this thing down.”
The news conference comes just after the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a near-record number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide. DHEC said an additional 3,599 cases were confirmed from tests conducted on Tuesday.
Gov. Henry McMaster learned he tested positive late Monday after a follow-up COVID-19 test. His wife, South Carolina first lady Peggy McMaster, tested positive late last week.
While she remained asymptomatic, McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said the governor was experiencing “mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue.”
