Coroner identifies man killed in Summerville shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 28-year-old man killed in Summerville.
Blake Phillip, of Summerville, was shot and killed at a residence on Calamus Pond Road, Berkley County Coroner George M. Oliver said.
Phillip was pronounced dead at the scene and Oliver says the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.