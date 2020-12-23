Firefighters respond to Ladson mobile home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Caromi Volunteer Fire Department says their crews put out a structure fire at a residential trailer.
Firefighters say they first responded to calls of a fire in the 800 block of College Park Road at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Engine 11 arrived on scene first, and CVFD says they found fire showing from a shed extension attached behind the residential trailer.
Crews from multiple companies on-scene extinguished the fire, the CVFD says.
