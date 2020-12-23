FIRST ALERT: Get ready for rain & storms, then a cold blast before Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry could see a 30-degree drop in temperatures between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as First Alert Weather Days because of big changes to the forecast.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh called it “whiplash weather” beginning on Thursday when the highs will be in the lower 70s before showers pick up by Thursday afternoon. Some of those showers, he said, may become strong with a chance of thunderstorms rolling through.
“The main threat for Thursday’s weather will be gusty winds,” Walsh said. “Be sure to pin down the Christmas decorations outside so they do not blow away.”
But a cold front then moves in, dropping the low on Christmas Eve night into the lower 30s.
Walsh said there is no chance for snow because the moisture will move out before the temperature plunges.
Highs on Christmas Day will be in the mid 40s, but the rain will have moved out. The low Friday night into Saturday could drop down to the mid to upper 20s, Walsh said.
