Horry police search for missing man, 2-year-old boy
By WMBF News Staff | December 23, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 1:16 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a missing persons investigation.

Police said 37-year-old Joshua Boyd and 2-year-old Waylon Boyd have been missing since Tuesday.

According to HCPD, they were last seen in a 2015 black Chrysler 200 with South Carolina tag “IZR615.” Police said the vehicle was also spotted in Loris.

Joshua Boyd is described as 6-foot-tall and 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing olive green pants, a green shirt with a bear logo on it and a blue hoodie, police said.

Waylon Boyd is described as 2-foot-tall and 30 pounds, last seen wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt that read “good vibes” and a Columbia jacket, according to HCPD.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

