Horry police search for missing man, 2-year-old boy

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a missing persons investigation.
Police said 37-year-old Joshua Boyd and 2-year-old Waylon Boyd have been missing since Tuesday.
According to HCPD, they were last seen in a 2015 black Chrysler 200 with South Carolina tag “IZR615.” Police said the vehicle was also spotted in Loris.
Joshua Boyd is described as 6-foot-tall and 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing olive green pants, a green shirt with a bear logo on it and a blue hoodie, police said.
Waylon Boyd is described as 2-foot-tall and 30 pounds, last seen wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt that read “good vibes” and a Columbia jacket, according to HCPD.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call HCPD at (843) 915-8477.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.