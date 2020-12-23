1 killed, 1 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed when two pickup trucks collided in Orangeburg.
The crash happened Wednesday at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Highway 210 near Lands Down Road, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.
Troopers say a 2011 Dodge pickup truck and a 2004 Ford pickup truck were going opposite directions when they sideswiped each other.
The driver of the Ford pickup was killed in the crash, Collins said. EMS took a passenger in that vehicle to an area hospital.
The driver of the Dodge pickup was not injured, Collins said.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
