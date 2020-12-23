Lowcountry Food Bank holds last distribution before Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Food Bank says they are preparing their last food distribution before closing for the Christmas holiday, and they want to help hundreds.
The need for donations is greater than ever this year, as Lowcountry Food Bank Chief Development Officer Brenda Shaw says they have seen a 500% increase in people coming in to get food over the last nine months.
She says the most significant increase came in the last few weeks. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the food bank says they are expecting to feed more than 500 families.
Shaw says a recent poll launched by the food bank revealed about 45% of the people they are serving are seeking food services for the first time.
Earlier in the year, when meat processing plants shut down, Shaw says it was difficult for them to get meat. As food supply chains are being disrupted because of COVID-19, Shaw says their biggest challenges are finding shipped foods, like peanut butter, ravioli, or canned soup.
In some cases Shaw says it is taking upwards of six months to get one shipment of peanut butter, something they like to give to families regularly.
However, whether its canned food or financial donations, Shaw says anything helps to make sure families have food on their table for Christmas.
“People seek out food assistance more at holiday times,” Shaw said. “I think people are more anxious about being able to feed their families, to do something special for their families. And if we’re about to, you know, relieve them of a little bit of stress, I think it’s wonderful that we’re about to do that.”
The food bank says their distribution will extend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and they will be closed Thursday through Sunday.
