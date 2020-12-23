National Action Network to distribute food in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Southeastern Chapter of the National Action Network says they will be holding a socially distanced food distribution in Moncks Corner.
Organizers say NAN will be distributing emergency food starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. They say the giveaway will last until they run out of food.
The distribution will be held at the Moncks Corner Farmer’s Market located at 418 Main Street, but organizers say the event will be held curbside as a socially distanced precaution.
