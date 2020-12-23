No major bump in travel for holiday season, Charleston airport says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Home for the holidays does not appear to be the popular move this year as airports like the Charleston International Airport show substantially-reduced crowds and even fewer folks actually hopping on a plane.
Airport CEO and Executive Director Elliott Summey says it has picked up a little bit over the last few days but still far from a normal year.
“We’re down 90 percent of where we used to be and we didn’t see the bump in Christmas that we saw at Thanksgiving,” Summey said. “I think with the emergence of the vaccine has people thinking there’s light at the end of the tunnel and are willing to wait a few months to travel. "
Politicians, heath care providers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have all warned against traveling during the holidays out of fear of spreading the coronavirus. Summey says they expect around 3,000 people to get on a plane today – a massive drop from last year at this time.
“Last year around Christmas time, between enplanements and deplanements, we had near 17,000 a day coming through here,” Summey said.
Despite the drop in travelers, the COVID-19 testing facility located on the 4th floor of the new parking garage was is operational from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. The CDC suggests travelers get tested before and after flying.
Summey estimates there have been more than 1,100 tests in the last two days.
“People aren’t scared that the planes are dirty or that the airports are dirty. They’re scared someone is going to get on the plane with them who could possibly have COVID,” Summey said. “Being able to provide testing is another step toward passenger confidence.”
AAA expects 85 million people around the country will travel for the holiday season.
According to the Transportation Security Agency there were nearly two million travelers on Dec. 22, 2019. This year that number was less than a million.
