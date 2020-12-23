Park West widening still a few months from completion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While the Park West Widening Project is under construction, new updates say it could take longer than originally planned.
Park West Widening Project Engineer Daniel Williamson says they are hoping to have phase one, the section of the road that runs from the Park West Recreation Complex to the Grey Marsh Road roundabout, complete by January.
However, Williamson says phase two, the portion that starts at the Grey Marsh Road roundabout and runs to the Bessemer Road roundabout, will take a little longer. He says it is expected to be completed by March 2021.
Coupled with a delay in the project schedule because of weather, Williamson says the COVID-19 pandemic, and underground utility relocation issues have extended the expected completion date.
On-street marked bike lanes and a separate 12-foot multi-use path have been included in project plans. Parts of that separate path can already be seen running along Park West Boulevard.
Williamson says the first lift of asphalt for phase one has been set along Park West Boulevard. A portion of phase two is also seeing new asphalt.
Once the project is finished, Williamson says all four lanes will have new pavement. The existing two lanes will receive an asphalt overlay and he says that work will likely take place at night to help with traffic control.
Road closures for the new asphalt on the two new lanes are no expected because Williamson says the paving will take place on the widened portion of the roadway.
Williamson says residents should not expect any major traffic delays throughout the holidays as the crews will only be working on irrigation instillation, final grading, and overall project cleanup.
