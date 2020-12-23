Police report fatal pedestrian collision

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department says a pedestrian has been killed after being run over by a car.
GCPD say they first responded to calls about a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian in the area of Highway 176 and Westview Boulevard at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday.
Upon arrival, officers say they learned that a 2002 Toyota 4Runner was traveling east on Highway 176 when
it struck a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was a 51-year-old Goose Creek resident and police say they were declared dead at the scene.
GCPD says this is an ongoing investigation, and the names of the pedestrian and driver are being withheld pending family notification.
