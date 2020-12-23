S.C. deputies searching for woman missing since Dec. 15

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a woman whose vehicle was found abandoned in the southwestern part of the state.
Flavie Alix Marie Cocard, 21, was last seen on Dec. 15 before telling her family she was leaving, but she apparently did not give them a reason, deputies say.
Two days later, last Thursday, her vehicle was found abandoned by the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.
Cocard is of French descent and stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes, according to a post on the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. She has a tattoo of flowers on her chest area and multiple scars on her arms, the post states.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call deputies at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
