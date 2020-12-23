S.C. reports 3,599 new daily COVID-19 cases, rise in percent-positive rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest COVID-19 tests found 3,599 new confirmed cases.
Tuesday’s report included 104 probable cases, 49 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.
That brings the the total number of confirmed cases to 261,024, the total number of probable cases to 21,206, the total number of confirmed deaths to 4,651 and the total probable deaths to 377.
Charleston County has the third-highest number of total confirmed cases in the state, at 20,956. Greenville County has highest, at 32,898, while Richland County has the second-highest at 22,635.
Wednesday’s report included the results of 16,330 tests with a 22% positive rate, up from Tuesday’s 18.1% rate.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
