South Carolina’s SEC opener with Kentucky postponed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The pause on South Carolina’s men’s basketball program has led to the postponement of another game for the Gamecocks.
The SEC announced on Wednesday that USC’s conference opener at Kentucky, scheduled for December 29th in Lexington has been postponed.
The school said the move was due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina basketball program.
The Gamecocks went back into pause on Monday after returning to practice this past Saturday. The team originally paused activities back on December 8th.
South Carolina has canceled or postponed games against Wofford, George Washington, Clemson and South Carolina State.
The Gamecocks next scheduled game is at home against Florida A&M on January 2nd.
