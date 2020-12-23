State health department concerned about holiday COVID-19 surge

“We are seeing not only a frightening surge in the number of cases, but a surge in the number of deaths,” Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly said. “And that’s not just nationwide, that is true here in South Carolina. I was looking today at the national institute for health and metrics website. They have published as of Dec 17, COVID-19 was the number one cause of death that week, outstripping heart disease, cancer and other medical conditions.”