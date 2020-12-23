State health department concerned about holiday COVID-19 surge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring the rising number of COVID-19 cases as well as the number of deaths.
The agency reported its second-highest total of newly-confirmed cases Wednesday.
It also reported 49 more people have died from the disease in South Carolina. Those deaths bring the state’s death toll to 4,651.
DHEC says when it comes to COVID-19, the state is in a worse situation now than over the summer.
“We are seeing not only a frightening surge in the number of cases, but a surge in the number of deaths,” Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly said. “And that’s not just nationwide, that is true here in South Carolina. I was looking today at the national institute for health and metrics website. They have published as of Dec 17, COVID-19 was the number one cause of death that week, outstripping heart disease, cancer and other medical conditions.”
The state does have an IV treatment called monoclonal antibodies is available to the public now, but Kelly says it can be hard to find.
That’s the same treatment Gov. Henry McMaster is undergoing after learning late Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19.
“These are antibodies that have been made and that will help kick start your immune system, so while you are waiting for your antibodies to kick in, you can get an infusion of those antibodies done at a hospital near you,” Kelly said.
This treatment, she said, is different and more effective than receiving the plasma from someone who had the virus. These antibodies are made by taking the antibodies from an infected animal, cloning them and then giving them to patients with mild to severe cases of COVID-19.
Kelly said rapid tests are available around the state but are less accurate than a molecular test.
One in five people who are COVID-19-positive receive a false negative rapid test result, she said. The rapid test is not a replacement for the more thorough COVID-19 test.
