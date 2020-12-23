State reports fourth-lowest weekly total of initial unemployment claims since pandemic began

“This trend is concerning when there are approximately 80,000 posted positions in the system, 80,000 jobs that represent a diverse set of skills and a variety of educational requirements,” Ellzey said. “In most cases, these jobs would not require a move, new training or education, or experience in a different skill set. What it would require is that job seekers think creatively about what a new job or career might look like – and start applying for jobs.”