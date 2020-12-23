State reports fourth-lowest weekly total of initial unemployment claims since pandemic began

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce says the number of people who filed their first claim for unemployment in the week ending Saturday dropped over the previous week.
Data from the agency shows 3,583 people filed their initial unemployment claims. That’s a drop of 140 from the previous week. But it is still 900 claims higher than the total recorded for the week ending Nov. 28, which was the lowest number since the pandemic began in mid-March.
Charleston County had the fifth-highest number of claims filed last week and Berkeley County reported the eighth-highest, the data shows.
For the week that ended Saturday, the state paid out a total of $32.2 million in state and federal unemployment benefits.
Since mid-March, South Carolina has paid a total of $4.8 billion in state and federal benefits, the agency states.
South Carolina recorded a 4.4% unemployment rate for the month of November, up slightly from October’s 4.2% rate.
SCDEW’s executive director, Dan Ellzey, said last week they have noticed a decrease in the number of people applying for jobs in the SC Works system, despite a high number of available positions.
“This trend is concerning when there are approximately 80,000 posted positions in the system, 80,000 jobs that represent a diverse set of skills and a variety of educational requirements,” Ellzey said. “In most cases, these jobs would not require a move, new training or education, or experience in a different skill set. What it would require is that job seekers think creatively about what a new job or career might look like – and start applying for jobs.”
Ellzey said SCDEW sent out 1.3 million direct messages through November to UI claimants with customized information about area job fairs, hiring events and open jobs that match the skills reported by the claimant in the benefits system.
“We hope people will use these leads in a job search,” Ellzey said.
