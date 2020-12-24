Charleston homeowners paid out $70k in flooding lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Charleston homeowners have been paid out $70,000 from the state insurance reserve fund after they filed a lawsuit claiming new townhomes caused major flooding in their neighborhood.
Kelly Krajeck and Molly Rhyne filed that lawsuit against the City of Charleston and the owners of an 8-unit townhome development known as Chestnut Court on Huger Street.
The development was constructed near their property and the lawsuit claims the city failed to update their construction plans after concerns were made over major drainage effects on their neighboring properties and also block the path of stormwater from those properties.
The lawsuit claims the city, the owner of the constructed property, R. Chamberlain Chestnut, and the engineers never updated their construction plans to include the installation of a 6-inch storm pipe.
The plaintiffs said all parties were aware the storm pipe was needed to be done well before the completion of the townhomes.
The suit states not having the 6-inch pipe resulted in neighboring properties dealing with severe flooding and damage. Krajeck and Rhyne’s lawsuit states the city also failed to take steps to correct or prevent the flooding and damage.
The homeowners were paid out $70,000 in November.
