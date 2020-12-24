Hearings for former SCANA CEO postponed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Federal and state hearings for the former head of SCANA scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed, the state’s attorney general’s office says.
Kevin Marsh was expected to enter guilty pleas in both hearings on Tuesday.
South Carolina Attorney General spokesman Robert Kittle said both hearings have been postponed.
US Attorney for South Carolina Peter McCoy said Marsh was expected to plead guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Marsh was expected to face state charges of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses valued at $10,000 or more.
Reports say the charges are in connection to the failed V-C Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.
Kittle did not say why the hearings were postponed or when they are expected to be rescheduled.
