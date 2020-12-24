Lowcountry’s Jacob Moss competing as an Ultra Runner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average runner is used to your standard 5-K, half or even full marathons. But for competitors like Jacob Moss his legs never stop going.
“50k,100k, 6hrs, 12 hours, 24 hours. Some even last up to six days...” Moss said.
The Rock Hill native is an Ultra Runner who frequently pushes his body to the extreme.
“The first time I ran an ultra was a 100k which is about 62 miles and it just challenged me to push myself further. So I’ve been pushing myself further and further ever since.
Moss’ journey began three years ago now it’s the habit he just can’t shake.
“Growing up I always wanted to be an athlete, but I never really did. But then once I started picking it up in college and a little bit after, I started realizing the further I ran. The better I was.” Moss said.
His footprints span across the country and around the world and next year Moss hopes to compete with Team U-S-A in the World Championships... 24 hours of continuous running.
“People will quit early on in a race and you have to promise yourself that you’re not going to. Just telling yourself this may have happened in the last race.” Moss said.
Training is already underway and Moss wants to prove that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.
“To know that you’re able to succeed and be able to push through and be able to show other people that they can succeed and push through as well, it’s a pretty good feeling.” Moss said.
Moss’ consistency is key and in the coming years plans to re-write the record books with his name at the top.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.