Annual Lowcountry ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ takes different form this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An annual event to give gifts and celebrate Christmas still took place on Friday, but it looked much different because of the pandemic.
Instead of holding the Ninth Annual ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ at The Citadel this year, volunteers with Without Walls Ministry and other community groups brought Christmas to five different neighborhoods around Charleston County.
They gave meals, gifts, blankets, and bikes to spread good cheer.
One of the organizers of the annual event, Tony Lewis, said it was important to have the event this year, even if they could not all gather together. He said they prepared 100 meals and gifts for each of the five neighborhoods.
“So we had to improvise. Brother Clayton came up with the idea and he said ‘Hey, why not go out into the neighborhoods,’” Lewis said.
One of those neighborhoods was the Gadsden neighborhood downtown near Johnson Hagood Stadium.
One resident named Shondra has six kids. She expressed how thankful she was for them to receive gifts this year.
“It’s a blessing, it’s a good blessing,” she said. “People unfortunately can’t even get enough for their children and look, they got a Christmas. Thank you guys.”
Even parents got gifts too. Volunteers gave out $25 Visa gift cards. One mother, Shery Skinner expressed how much the gifts from the volunteers meant to her.
“Without them, a lot of people wouldn’t have nothing, like me,” she said.
Lewis reiterated that they understand resources are even more limited this year because of the pandemic. He says that’s why giving food and toys meant so much more in 2020.
