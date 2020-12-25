Bushy Park Boat Landing dredging delayed

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bushy Park Boat Landing dredging project is going to take longer than originally expected before dredging improvement work begins.
For years, people have expressed concerns about shallow water causing problems at the Bushy Park Boat landing, especially at low tide. Some have said this caused them to get stuck or it’s damaged their motors.
Berkeley County planned to dredge the landing after the project was approved in a one cent sales tax referendum back in 2014. Last year, the county predicted it could be the end of 2020 before the deepening would be finished.
Berkeley County spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer says they are now working to have all permits in place to allow dredging from November 2022 to March 2023.
She says dredging permits typically only allow dredging between Nov. 1 and March 31.
Moldenhauer says the state is funding 75% of the project and the Berkeley County One Cent Sales Tax will fund the other 25%.
The total project cost is approximately $4,800,000. That includes design and construction of the disposal facility, wetlands mitigation, and dredging.
Moldenhauer says that they are hopeful to start in 2022, but that could even be delayed until November of 2023.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.