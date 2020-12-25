Charleston Animal Society surprises families with new furry family members

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society delivered pets in desperate need of a “forever home” to families just in time for Christmas.
Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 11 kittens and one dog found their new permanent homes. And they were greeted at the door by kids still dressed in their Christmas pajamas, who had no idea they were coming.
The Charleston Animal Society has put on the Home for the Holidays event for nearly a decade. This year, it teamed with Hendrick Automotive to get the pets to their new homes.
Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman says this event makes it the best time of year for not only the animals and the families, but also for those who help make it happen.
“Its the most fun we have every year,” Hyman said “And it really warms out hearts to see these animals going to families that truly love them and want them. Its the most exciting thing we do every year. Kids on Christmas morning getting their brand new family member, furry family member, in their little pajamas. Its so cute.”
The Charleston Animal Society recently took in 15 dogs from the U.S. Virgin Islands, and they are in need of serious medical care. So Hayman says the best way you can help is to purchase some of their merchandise. Everything in the store is 50% off.
