Charleston police officers respond to 177,000+ calls for service in 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department responded to more than 177,148 calls for service this year, and nearly 60 percent of the 911 calls came from just three zip codes in the city’s limits.
According to data provided by the Charleston Police Department, the top zip code for calls were from residents living in the 29403 zip code, which covers most of the northern part of the peninsula.
Charleston city officers responded to more than 43,000 calls for service in the area that spans from Calhoun Street to Magnolia Cemetery.
The next zip code with the highest number of calls for service was 29412. James Island residents dialed 911 just over 29,000 times in 2020, and 29407 followed closely after.
People living in West Ashley between the Ashley River and the Mark Clark Expressway placed more than 28,000 calls to dispatchers over the last 12 months.
