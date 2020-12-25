Charleston reopening warming shelter Friday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With low temperatures in the low 20s on Christmas night, the City of Charleston will reopen its warming shelter.
The shelter, located at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne Street, will offer the homeless a place to spend the night, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said. Cots, pillows, blankets, dinner and breakfast will be provided.
The shelter opens at 8 p.m. and will remain open until 7 a.m. Saturday.
Guests must arrive by 11 p.m. to be checked in.
This shelter will be able to house up to 80 men, women and children, within recommended CDC guidelines for sheltering during COVID-19 to allow for proper social distancing.
For the safety of the volunteers and guests, before entering, each guest will be checked for COVID symptoms and will have their temperature taken. Masks will be provided and required to be worn at all times.
CARTA will provide complimentary transportation within its service area to the warming shelter:
- When boarding, riders should inform drivers they would like to go to the warming shelter.
- Riders will be taken to the Mary Street transit hub (if boarding a route that services Mary Street) or to a connection point with a route that services Mary Street.
- From Mary Street, riders will be transported to the shelter.
- The last pickup from Mary Street will occur at 7:30 p.m.
