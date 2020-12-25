Cold night on the way, sunny weekend ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’ll stay very cold overnight with lows in the 20′s for many spots! Temperatures will only rise into the 40′s on Saturday with lots of sunshine to start the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 50′s on Sunday and we’ll turn even warmer into Monday, getting back into the 60′s. Our next rain chance kicks in my the middle of the week and we’ll see a few showers into New Year’s Eve as well.