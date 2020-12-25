COVID Christmas: Families celebrate the holidays amid restrictions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For many, the holidays are going to look different this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Some are changing traditions while others are having a tough time not seeing loved ones for the holidays.
“Typically we have a party of about 50 people, this year that changed with COVID,” Julia Rizzo said. “So just my siblings and my boyfriend came over, so there was about seven of us.”
Even as virus cases continue to surge and health officials warn against group gatherings, not everyone is as willing to have a COVID-restricted Christmas.
“Mom really wants to see us, so you can only say no for so long,” one traveler said.
Health experts have made it clear they are not asking people to cancel Christmas, but rather to have a more careful holiday.
“When you congregate, try to do it with a limited number of people. Preferably people in the same household or a few close people who you know are also being very careful. Avoid the 20-25 people at a house, in a big setting,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
Many holiday celebrations are taking on a new virtual look this year, so families can safely spend the holidays together, while still being miles apart.
“My boyfriend’s parents are in their sixties so they’re higher risk for COVID so we typically zoom with them,” Rizzo said. “I’ve also been zooming with my cousin Haley, who just delivered a baby about a year ago and she’s pregnant again as well.”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.